Cher received the Icon Award at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards. In a brief acceptance speech, the 71-year-old superstar reflected on her success, but steered clear of political topics. She remembered her mother, late husband Sonny Bono, and years’ worth of collaborators, including legendary session musicians the Wrecking Crew, label magnate David Geffen, and more.

The award presentation also included a video tribute to Cher’s career and a live performance of her hits “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” Watch Cher accept the Billboard Icon Award below.