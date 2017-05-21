“My Heart Will Go On,” Celine Dion’s super-hit from the soundtrack to James Cameron’s Titanic, turns 20 this year. By way of celebration, the Canadian diva took to the Billboard Music Awards stage tonight to perform the James-Horner-penned track, backed by live instrumentalists. Watch the classic below, and, for some informative extracurricular reading, check out Billboard’s new oral history of “My Heart Will Go On.”