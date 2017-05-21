News \

Watch Celine Dion Perform “My Heart Will Go On” at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Show
CREDIT: Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“My Heart Will Go On,” Celine Dion’s super-hit from the soundtrack to James Cameron’s Titanic, turns 20 this year. By way of celebration, the Canadian diva took to the Billboard Music Awards stage tonight to perform the James-Horner-penned track, backed by live instrumentalists. Watch the classic below, and, for some informative extracurricular reading, check out Billboard’s new oral history of “My Heart Will Go On.”

Winston Cook-Wilson
