Calvin Harris’ Feature-Stacked New Album Is Called… Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1

Calvin Harris, budding DJ Khaled of EDM-pop, will release a new album with the preposterous title Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 on June 30. It’ll feature “Slide,” his song with Frank Ocean and Migos, as well as “Heatstroke,” his song with Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande. It will also feature Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Katy Perry, Big Sean, John Legend, the actual DJ Khalid, Schoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Snoop Dogg.

I don’t know what the song in this album trailer is, but it’s already stuck in my head, so it’s probably about to become a monster summer hit:

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 pic.twitter.com/zHJpBRdpqq — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 9, 2017

