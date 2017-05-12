C-Murder Ordered to Pay More Than $1 Million to Slain Teen’s Family

A judge in Louisiana has ordered Corey Miller, the one-time No Limit rapper known as C-Murder who is serving a life sentence for killing a teenager at a nightclub, to pay the victim’s family more than $1.1 million.

The New Orleans Advocate reports Jefferson Parish Judge Glenn Ansardi of the 24th Judicial District Court found Miller — younger brother of No Limit founder Master P – liable in a 2013 civil proceeding for the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. On Wednesday (May 10), he ordered Miller to pay $500,000 to each of Thomas’ parents and $150,000 to account for the victim’s suffering.

The parents’ attorney, Trey Mustian, says the order is more of a vindication of their son than any potential monetary award. Miller was convicted for killing Thomas during a brawl outside the Platinum Club in Harvey on Jan. 12, 2002.

