Broken Social Scene Release New Song “Skyline”

Broken Social Scene have released “Skyline,” a new song. It’s the third single from their upcoming record Hug of Thunder, which is out July 7. Previously, they released “Halfway Home” and the title track. Listen to it below.

They’ve also debuted the “Broken Playlist App for Spotify,” which according to a press release “creates dynamic, one-of-a-kind playlists of Broken Social Scene songs for whatever mood you want – from makeout music to beach days to road trip anthems and more” using songs from their catalogue. Check that out here.