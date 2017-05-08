Broken Social Scene Announce New Album Hug of Thunder

Broken Social Scene have announced Hug of Thunder, their first new album since 2010’s Forgiveness Rock Record. It’s out July 7. The album’s title, tracklist, and cover were leaked on the internet this morning; the legitimacy of the title and tracklist were confirmed by Pitchfork.

BSS have already released one song from the record, “Halfway Home.” Find the tracklist below, along with that song. Update (1:36 p.m): The band has tweeted out the album’s cover, and confirmed the date.

‘Hug Of Thunder’- July 7, 2017 pic.twitter.com/qko1FwU7dV — Broken Social Scene (@bssmusic) May 8, 2017

Hug of Thunder:

01 Sol Luna

02 Halfway Home

03 Protest Song

04 Skyline

05 Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy

06 Vanity Pail Kids

07 Hug of Thunder

08 Towers and Masons

09 Victim Lover

10 Please Take Me With You

11 Gonna Get Better