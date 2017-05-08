News \
Broken Social Scene Announce New Album Hug of Thunder
Broken Social Scene have announced Hug of Thunder, their first new album since 2010’s Forgiveness Rock Record. It’s out July 7. The album’s title, tracklist, and cover were leaked on the internet this morning; the legitimacy of the title and tracklist were confirmed by Pitchfork.
BSS have already released one song from the record, “Halfway Home.” Find the tracklist below, along with that song. Update (1:36 p.m): The band has tweeted out the album’s cover, and confirmed the date.
‘Hug Of Thunder’- July 7, 2017 pic.twitter.com/qko1FwU7dV
— Broken Social Scene (@bssmusic) May 8, 2017
Hug of Thunder:
01 Sol Luna
02 Halfway Home
03 Protest Song
04 Skyline
05 Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy Stay Happy
06 Vanity Pail Kids
07 Hug of Thunder
08 Towers and Masons
09 Victim Lover
10 Please Take Me With You
11 Gonna Get Better