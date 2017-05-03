Brad Pitt Is a Frank Ocean Stan Now

Brad Pitt is on the cover of the new issue of GQ Style (an altogether different magazine than GQ) for what is his first interview since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, who has accused of him of abusing substances as well as one of their children, on at least one occasion. Much of the interview, of course, focuses on the personal fallout of that separation, with Pitt searching for lightness in the dark, etc.

Part of that process has involved Brad Pitt getting into R&B, specifically Frank Ocean. Goes the interview:

You’ve played characters in pain. What is pain, emotional and physical? Yeah, I’m kind of done playing those. I think it was more pain tourism. It was still an avoidance in some way. I’ve never heard anyone laugh bigger than an African mother who’s lost nine family members. What is that? I just got R&B for the first time. R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration. To me, it’s embracing what’s left. It’s that African woman being able to laugh much more boisterously than I’ve ever been able to. When did you have that revelation? What have you been listening to? I’ve been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean. I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special. I can’t find a bad one. And of great irony to me: Marvin Gaye’s Here, My Dear [Gaye’s touchstone album about divorce]. And that kind of sent me down a road.

Everything Brad Pitt says about Frank Ocean is correct.