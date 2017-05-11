Bow Wow Responds to Fake Private Jet Photo: “It’s a Scientific Method to My Madness”

Bow Wow ended up clowning himself earlier this week when he was caught lying about flying in a private jet on Instagram. After he was exposed as flying commercial like the rest of us, Twitter briefly became good again as users focused their creative energies on owning the TV host via the #BowWowChallenge.

This morning, the rapper-turned-tv-personality-turned-meme sat down with Hot 97 to promote his upcoming WE tv show Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, and addressed the false private jet picture before the hosts could even ask.

“I just wanna say, off top, I love it,” Bow Wow said about the #BowWowChallenge. “People don’t understand the scientific method to my madness. I’m about to have to the biggest show on WE tv, period. It’s a scientific method to my madness. You gotta just watch the show. Everything’s for the show.”

“OK, so you’re admitting that this is a troll,” host Laura Stylez inquired.

“You gotta watch the show,” Bow Wow reiterated.

If the “madness” here refers to promoting his show, I’d argue the method has worked. How many of us would have even known Bow Wow had a TV show if the #BowWowMemeChallenge had never happened?

