The Bow Wow Challenge Is a Good Meme

Rapper/actor/TV/host Bow Wow was recently caught doing the unthinkable. On Monday, the rapper both tweeted and Instagrammed a photo of a private jet with the caption “traveling to NY today,” implying he was boarding the plane to head for New York. This seemed out of place to Twitter user @Al_Khee, who noticed Bow Wow was in fact on the same flight as him, despite the Instagram flex:

The situation has since spiraled into absolute madness as the #BowWowChallenge, where every amateur with internet access is now riffing on the rapper’s embarrassing misstep in a sprawling variety of new ways. Here are a few of our favorites:

took the whip out for a wash 😍💸 #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/x7KhJBw5MT — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) May 10, 2017

Gotta to spoil myself every now and then 🙄🙄#bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/4rHRsGolhw — Lucy Richardson (@Saint_Louisan) May 10, 2017

Good meme.