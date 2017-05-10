News \

The Bow Wow Challenge Is a Good Meme

CREDIT: Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Rapper/actor/TV/host Bow Wow was recently caught doing the unthinkable. On Monday, the rapper both tweeted and Instagrammed a photo of a private jet with the caption “traveling to NY today,” implying he was boarding the plane to head for New York. This seemed out of place to Twitter user @Al_Khee, who noticed Bow Wow was in fact on the same flight as him, despite the Instagram flex:

The situation has since spiraled into absolute madness as the #BowWowChallenge, where every amateur with internet access is now riffing on the rapper’s embarrassing misstep in a sprawling variety of new ways. Here are a few of our favorites:

Good meme.

Rob Arcand
