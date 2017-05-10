News \
The Bow Wow Challenge Is a Good Meme
Rapper/actor/TV/host Bow Wow was recently caught doing the unthinkable. On Monday, the rapper both tweeted and Instagrammed a photo of a private jet with the caption “traveling to NY today,” implying he was boarding the plane to head for New York. This seemed out of place to Twitter user @Al_Khee, who noticed Bow Wow was in fact on the same flight as him, despite the Instagram flex:
Lmfaooooo who’s mans is this @smoss?! pic.twitter.com/MHDvIcMppG
— Osama Bin Drinkin’ (@Al_Khee) May 9, 2017
The situation has since spiraled into absolute madness as the #BowWowChallenge, where every amateur with internet access is now riffing on the rapper’s embarrassing misstep in a sprawling variety of new ways. Here are a few of our favorites:
Hella Bottles For Tonight 😈‼ #Bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/i9F65tmBJr
— 👑Young Fox 👑 (@PrinceKFox) May 10, 2017
took the whip out for a wash 😍💸 #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/x7KhJBw5MT
— Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) May 10, 2017
The perfect relationships for The gram… 😂 #BowWowChallenge pic.twitter.com/zqIU05CwKT
— E5QUIRE (@Dj_E5QUIRE) May 10, 2017
Gotta to spoil myself every now and then 🙄🙄#bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/4rHRsGolhw
— Lucy Richardson (@Saint_Louisan) May 10, 2017
In the club! Poppin’ Bottles of Patron!! #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/neWuqJJOny
— Joey Evener (@JoeyOhio) May 10, 2017
Just copped dem Gucci sliders #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/XhhtDtkSND – @skitzbb
— tRapCart El. (@trapcart) May 10, 2017
On vacation in Hawaii #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/E2TOCdfUvI
— Patrice Pannell (@patricepannell5) May 10, 2017
“Riding in my foreign”#bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/tJj07yFjB0
— Sweetz (@Tea_SweetZ) May 10, 2017
Me & Bae posted up.. 😍 #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/mg9k7XfFt9
— KEEVEE 🗣🎙 (@Ralphie_LaFlare) May 10, 2017
“7 star Hotel life”…but☺☺☺☺☺#bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/vHyJfvPSzv
— #BuyBlackChallenge (@LEBENFOUR) May 10, 2017
Good meme.