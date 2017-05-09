Boris Announce 23rd Studio Album Dear, Release “Absolutego” Video

Boris, Japanese experimental sludge-metal extraordinaires, celebrate 25 years together this year. They’ve also just announced their 23rd (!) studio album Dear, and shared a first peek, the thunderous “Absolutego,” which appropriately shares its title with their 1996 debut album Absolutego.

Dear is out July 14 from Sargent House. Watch the video for “Absolutego” and check out the track list and very gnarly album art below.

Dear:

1. “D.O.W.N. -Domination Of Waiting Noise-“

2. “DEADSONG”

3. “Absolutego”

4. “Beyond”

5. “Kagero”

6. “Biotope”

7. “The Power”

8. “Memento Mori”

9. “Distopia Vanishing Point”

10. “Dear”