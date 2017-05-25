Video: Bonnie Prince Billy – “No Time To Cry” (Iris DeMent Cover)

Bonnie Prince Billy recorded a cover of Iris DeMent’s 1993 song “No Time To Cry” for the vinyl edition of his recent album Best Troubador, which is a tribute to Merle Haggard. The LP spans Haggard’s songbook and includes renditions of “Mama Tried,” “I Always Get Lucky With You,” and “Haggard (Like I’ve Never Been Before).” Haggard recorded a version of DeMent’s “No Time To Cry” for his 1996 release aptly titled 1996. Listen to Bonnie Prince Billy’s rendition below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.