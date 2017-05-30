Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Goes In on Delta Air Lines

As a rule, it’s not cool to be seen tweeting earnestly at brand accounts. Compliments make you look credulous and overeager; complaints make you look whiny and boorish. Launching a breathless tirade about your dissatisfaction with corporate America while trying to pull rank on an invisible customer service rep who’s forbidden to be mean to you is rude, man!

There is one generally recognized exception to the “don’t tweet at brands” rule: airlines, whose faceless Twitter triage crew have historically been able get results airport staff can’t. Or at least they used to—but like most good things on Twitter, those days might be over. Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon learned this the hard way while trying to fly Delta this weekend:

@DeltaAssist so many problems today. 16 of us waiting for hours half of us Diamond Status, bein rebooked on flights …without permission — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@DeltaAssist being told by the agents that a flight being delayed and then Un-delayed (which we rebooked for because we could catch it) is.. — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@DeltaAssist an “airport” problem … When I don’t know what that means when YOU are the place where we give all our money too. Now … — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@DeltaAssist now, we’re being told that with 13 empty seats ( including certificate upgrade list) in Biz class will go empty while Diamond, — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@DeltaAssist plantnium and gold flyers are all stuck in middle seats for the PRICE OF bizness and economy comfort seats against our will. — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@Delta Yes , we need to be taken better care of or we’re taking our 500k of business a year elsewhere — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@Delta How can we do something ? Flight we were rebooted to doesn’t leave for a couple hours , can we please try and do something to make this bet’ — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@Delta Yes please help. I’m a Diamond member and never had a worse day — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@Delta @Delta I’ve tried calling Diamond line, gate agent , desk agent, can YOU help? — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

.@Delta me and my 16 loyal customers have never been treated like this. We fly with you everywhere … maybe no more. Please help — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

.@Delta how do you rebook us on flights without asking???! — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

At this point, a U.K.-based Bon Iver fan named Paul inserted himself into the discussion:

@PaulPogues @Delta There was a reason pal. I don’t work for you. The reasons were PERSONAL. Trust me , you don’t wanna know — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@PaulPogues @Delta No, you, sir are an asshole.

I’m not an entertainer.

I am an artist. Deal with it and dont come to the shows, you have NO idea why canceled — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

@blobtower @Delta I am chilled mate! It was more tongue in cheek! I love Justin really! Haha. I Was just gutted to fuck when he cancelled — Paul Lynch (@PaulPogues) May 29, 2017

@blobtower @Delta Fair play mate! I know you’ll have obviously had your reasons.I’m not an asshole.Just a disappointed fan.And I’ll always come to your shows — Paul Lynch (@PaulPogues) May 29, 2017

@PaulPogues @Delta Thank you, Paul see u next time xx — blobtower (@blobtower) May 29, 2017

Blobtower, act more humble please, we appreciate ya. [Stereogum]