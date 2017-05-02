Videos \
Watch Bleachers’ New Lena-Dunham-Directed Video for “Don’t Take the Money”
The new Bleachers video for “Don’t Take the Money”–the lead single off their upcoming album Gone Now–is directed by Lena Dunham, formerly star and showrunner of the recently-wrapped series Girls and also frontman Jack Antonoff’s partner of many years. It’s a brightly-colored surreal affair, with Antonoff in a bizarre, pin-and-epaulted-covered suit, preparing for his wedding day. Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development, Search Party) officiates, reading out of what appears to be a New Jersey travel guide. The event is attended by a bunch of mannequins.
Eventually, Antonoff gets the shit beat out of him, for various reasons, and, in a clear effort to flout tradition in stories like this, it’s not the self-important, would-be-heroic white cis-male who “gets the girl” in the end. Watch the video below.