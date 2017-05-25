Bleachers’ Jack Anontoff has shared one more advance track before the release of his project’s second studio album, Gone Now. “I Miss Those Days” follows “Everybody Lost Somebody,” “Don’t Take the Money,” and “Hate That You Know Me” (which features Carly Rae Jepsen). Gone Now is out in full next Friday, June 2.

Listen to “I Miss Those Days” below, and if you truly can’t get enough Jack A., here’s yesterday’s New York Times profile about his solo career, his start with the band Fun., and collaborating with Lorde on Melodrama.