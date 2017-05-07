Black Flag Bassist Cel Revuelta Dies

Former Black Flag bassist Cel Revuelta died on May 3rd, according to a post from his family. Henry Rollins confirmed the death on his Facebook page the following day. He was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, last July. His family shared the news of his passing on a crowdfunding page with a short statement:

“Today we lost a wonderful person , our hearts are broken Cel passed away this morning Wednesday May 3rd 2017, he was surrounded by his immediate family. He fought til his last breath. Forever he is loved and will be missed. Love ❤️ You Uncle Cel!!”

The GoFundMe page appeared in February, to help with Revuelta’s medical costs; the page now seeks to raise funds for the bassist’s memorial.

Revuelta, though not featured on any official Black Flag recordings, became an integral member of the band’s original run. He was the bassist at the end of Black Flag’s 1986 first stint, replacing Kira Roessler. He joined up for a string of 2003 reunion shows, alongside original Black Flag guitarist Greg Ginn. The 1986 lineup of Black Flag–including Revuelta, Rollins, Ginn, and drummer Anthony Martinez–appeared in the 1991 Dave Markey documentary Reality 86’d. Watch some of that film below, along with an ’86 performance from the band.