Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta and two other men have turned themselves in to authorities investigating a Charlotte shootout that targeted fellow Memphis rapper Young Dolph, according to TMZ. The three men surrendered in Charlotte after a warrant was issued for their arrests.

Last February, Young Dolph was in an SUV when assailants reportedly fired an excess of 100 rounds at the vehicle. There were no injuries, with Dolph pointing to the $300,000 he says he spent armoring the vehicle as the reason why he escaped unscathed. The shooting has since become a focal point for the Memphis MC, who titled his most recent album Bulletproof, which contained a string of songs titled “100 Shots,” “In Charlotte,” and “But I’m Bulletproof.” Young Dolph had been in a public feud with Yo Gotti at the time of the shooting; in fact, he would go on to perform his diss record “Play Wit Yo Bitch” later that night.

Young Dolph told TMZ a few weeks after the shooting that he believed he was being targeted by Blac Youngsta, who’s signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Blac Youngsta dropped his most recent project Illuminati, which features guests like Lil Yachty and Kodak Black, back in February.