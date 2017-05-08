Video: Big Sean – “Jump Out the Window”

Last night, Big Sean dropped the video for I Decided.’s “Jump Out the Window,” the album’s latest single. Unlike the sobering visuals for “Light” (which dropped Friday evening), Big Sean’s latest video veers back into the surrealism seen in his other recent videos. This time, Sean Don runs through a Super Nintendo-inspired world to rescue his girlfriend from this Bowser-in-the-face-looking dude. Watch the clips for “Jump Out the Window” and “Light” below.