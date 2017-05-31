Migos, Bruno Mars, Future & More to Perform at 2017 BET Awards

Migos, Bruno Mars, Future, Trey Songz and Tamar Braxton are the first wave of performers set for the 2017 BET Awards. As recently announced, comedian Leslie Jones will host the awards show that will air live on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé leads this year’s slate of nominees with seven nominations, followed by Mars with five nods. Additional nominees include Solange, Chance the Rapper and Migos, with four nominations apiece.

The 17th annual BET Awards will cap the BET Experience at L.A. Live in Los Angeles (June 22-25). Among the talent slated for the four-day festival’s various events — including nightly concerts at the Staples Center, a celebrity basketball game and the Genius Talks series — are: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Pusha T, Desiigner, Bryson Tiller, Rae Sremmurd, Jhené Aiko, New Edition and Wizkid.

