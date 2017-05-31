Beck Announces Summer Tour

Beck has announced a brief summer tour. It kicks off in July, and extends through the end of August. Check out the dates below, via Pitchfork. Beck’s most recent album was 2014’s Morning Phase.

Beck:

07-09 Telluride, CO – The Ride Festival

07-11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07-14 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

08-16 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

08-17 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

08-19 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Intersteller Rodeo

08-20 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – TCU Place

08-22 Edmonton, Alberta – Northern Alberta Jubilee

08-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum

08-25 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

08-27 Portland, OR – Musicfest NW