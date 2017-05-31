News \
Beck Announces Summer Tour
Beck has announced a brief summer tour. It kicks off in July, and extends through the end of August. Check out the dates below, via Pitchfork. Beck’s most recent album was 2014’s Morning Phase.
Beck:
07-09 Telluride, CO – The Ride Festival
07-11 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07-14 Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre
08-16 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre
08-17 St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
08-19 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Intersteller Rodeo
08-20 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – TCU Place
08-22 Edmonton, Alberta – Northern Alberta Jubilee
08-24 Vancouver, British Columbia – Orpheum
08-25 Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park
08-27 Portland, OR – Musicfest NW