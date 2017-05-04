It’s been five years since Beastie Boys’ Adam “MCA” Yauch died at age 47 after a battle with salivary gland cancer. We’ll be blasting “B-Boy Bouillabaisse” today as we look back at one of the most remarkable careers in music history.

MEMORIALS Generation Yauch

Love & Respect to the End: Santigold, Danny Brown, and More Artists Remember MCA

STORIES

The Story of Yo: The Oral History of the Beastie Boys, our September 1998 cover story

“Rock Hard”: Our original Beasties profile, from our July 1985 issue

Licensed to Ill: Crude Stories, the March 1987 cover, our first to star a rap group

Check Your Head: Living X-Tra Large“, a year in L.A. with the Beasties for our May 1992 cover

Ill Communication: Boychiks in the Hoodie, by Charles Aaron, from our July 1994 issue

To The 5 Boroughs: Twilight of the Brats, our July 2004 cover story by Chuck Klosterman

PHOTOS

Beastie Boys in Photos: 25 Years of Mad Genius

MCA Day: Photos of Brooklyn Celebrating Adam Yauch Park

Vintage Ricky Powell Photos From the ‘Paul’s Boutique’ Sessions

PLAYLIST

MCA, RIP: Hear His Beastie Boys Legacy in 15 Tracks