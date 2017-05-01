Beach Fossils – “Down the Line”

Official band of feeling wistful on New York City public transportation Beach Fossils are back with “Down the Line,” another song from their upcoming album Somersault (out June 2). Like their recent clips for “This Year” and “Saint Ivy,” the grainy “Down the Line” video features the band traipsing around lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, singing things like, “I’m thinking of you fondly / When I’m on the train / I really hate your poetry / You hate mine the same.” The sun starts to come up at the end. It’s relaxing. Watch below.