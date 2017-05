Axl Rose and Guns N’ Roses have a whirlwind set of worldwide tour dates coming up. And Axl’s tour prep apparently includes joining famous friends onstage for other bands’ classics. At Saturday night’s Billy Joel concert at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, Axl joined Joel onstage to sing the AC/DC mainstay “Highway to Hell,” reprising his role from last summer as frontman for AC/DC. Watch footage of the performance below.