A$AP Rocky – “RAF” ft. Frank Ocean, Quavo, and Lil Uzi Vert

In another surprise episode of Frank Ocean’s blondedRADIO that aired as the sun rose, the singer premiered a new A$AP Rocky joint titled “RAF,” an ode to the Belgian designer Raf Simmons. The zooted posse cut also features Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and Playboi Carti, as well as Ocean himself. The debut featured two versions, each with different Ocean verses. Listen to it here, at the 1:55:00 mark. You can also hear a solo, extended version of Ocean’s “Biking” at the 14:00 mark.

A$AP Rocky recently appeared on the remix of Frank’s “Chanel,” which also debuted on blondedRADIO. With the exception of the first episode, every blondedRADIO edition has aired on short notice with a new Ocean-featuring song.