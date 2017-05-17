Arrested Development Is Returning to Netflix for Season Five

Eleven years after Arrested Development first left the air, the Bluth family is returning to Netflix for a fifth season, Variety reports. The new episodes will feature the original cast–Jason Bateman, Michael Cera, Will Arnett, Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor, and so on–under the direction of creator Mitchell Hurwitz. The cultishly beloved sitcom first came back for a fourth season on the streaming service in 2013.

In a statement about the new season, Hurwitz nodded at a new contemporary relevance for his fictional family of corrupt nouveau-riche real estate developers. From Variety:

“In talks with Netflix we all felt that that stories about a narcissistic, erratically behaving family in the building business — and their desperate abuses of power — are really underrepresented on TV these days,” said Hurwitz in a comical statement on Wednesday. “I am so grateful to them and to 20th TV for making this dream of mine come true in bringing the Bluths, George Sr., Lucille and the kids; Michael, Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, George-Michael, and who am I forgetting, oh Tiffany. Did I say Tiffany? — back to the glorious stream of life.”

It doesn’t seem like Hurwitz’s style to address the Trump phenomenon head-on on the show, but you never know. The new episodes are expected to arrive in 2018.