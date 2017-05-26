After the bombing that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert this week, the singer has shared a lengthy statement about the incident on Twitter. (Previously, she posted a brief statement immediately following the attack.) “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” it begins. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

Read the full statement below via Grande’s Twitter.