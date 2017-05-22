Ariana Grande has posted a brief statement on Twitter following the deadly explosion at her concert in Manchester, England earlier tonight. “broken,” she wrote. “from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.

The explosion, which took place at 10:35 p.m. local time in the foyer of the U.K. concert arena immediately after Grande’s concert, killed at least 19 people and injured 50 more. Manchester police are investigating the blast as a “terrorist incident.”

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande’s management issued a more elaborate statement shortly after the pop star’s tweet. From Billboard: