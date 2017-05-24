Ariana Grande Cancels European Concerts Through June 5

Ariana Grande has suspended her European tour through June 5, according to her management. Twenty-two people were killed by a suicide bomber outside Grande’s concert in Manchester, England on Monday night.

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost,” Grande’s management said in a statement. “The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows thru June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence.”

Grande was originally scheduled to perform at London’s 02 Arena on May 25 and 26, and in Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland over the following 10 days. Ticket buyers will receive refunds, Live Nation said.

A number of dates still remain on the Dangerous Woman tour’s European leg, and more cancelations are possible. The full tour is set to run through September, visiting Latin America, Asia, and Australia. Yesterday, Grande and her mother Joan Grande returned home to Boca Raton, Florida via private jet.