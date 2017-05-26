We know that Arcade Fire are working on a new album. They debuted six songs at a super-intimate show in Montreal a couple weeks ago, and there have been rumors swirling that a Reflektor follow-up is due out later this year. And now it looks like they’re shooting a music video, presumably for one of its tracks. A South African casting agency spilled the beans earlier today when they congratulated one of their clients — a very cute little kid named Enzo. Congrats, Enzo, on your role in the new Arcade Fire video! Now when is it coming out?

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.