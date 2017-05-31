Arcade Fire have a new song coming out this week, probably. Reports have them selling a new single called “Everything Now” at this week’s Primavera Festival, where they’re performing. They’ve also been linked with a series of mysterious posters and videos popping up throughout the internet and the world. Now, via sunny Spain comes the new song, as Pitchfork points out via Arcade Fire Tube. It’s not an official, CDQ release of the song, however. Instead, a gracious soul has uploaded a video of the record being played at Barcelona record store Discos Paradiso. There are people talking throughout, and the mix is understandably muddier than what will be its official release, but hey, new Arcade Fire! Sounds a little like Reflektor, combined with a dubbed Robert Altman movie. Hear it below. Update (3:43 p.m.): The video’s been pulled offline. Sorry, folks. It sounded like ABBA.