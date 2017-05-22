Aphex Twin Is Teasing Something New

Aphex Twin has been fairly consistent with dropping new material after returning with 2014’s Syro. This morning, he released a brief teaser hinting that there’ll be something else in the near future. A 30-second video posted to Aphex Twin’s twitter account features a processed voice (from Rhythm Controll’s “My House”) giving a treatise on house music. The tweet also links to a password-protected website that features a longer version of the speech and a link to the London online radio station NTS. The famously reclusive electronic musician didn’t release much more information, but it’s at least a good reason to listen to “My House.” Catch the teaser clip and the famous single below.