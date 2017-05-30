Last week, Aphex Twin teased a collaboration with NTS Radio, tweeting out a series of videos that linked to the London-based online station’s website. Now, as Pitchfork notes, we know what the hype was about: His headlining performance at London’s Field Day festival on Saturday will be streamed live via NTS, along with visuals from the video artist and frequent Aphex collaborator Weirdcore.

The stream will go live on NTS’s website Saturday. The teasers for the performance included two clips of what sounded like unreleased Aphex Twin music, so maybe we’ll be hearing some of that during his set. Check out one of those clips below.