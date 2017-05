Heart’s Ann Wilson paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell during last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing a cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” with the show’s house band, Cleto and the Cleftones. Wilson is just one of several high profile musicians to honor Cornell with a cover since his death early Thursday morning, including Megadeth and the Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Josh Klinghoffer. Watch Wilson’s performance below.