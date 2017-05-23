Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon Sings Backup on New Ani DiFranco Track “Zizzing”

Songwriting polymath Ani DiFranco has a new album coming out: Binary, her ninteenth solo studio effort, arrives June 9 via her own Righteous Babe record label. Today, she shares “Zizzing,” a quietly adventurous tune featuring Justin Vernon of Bon Iver on backing vocals. Vernon sings on the intro, and provides a sort of hocketing accompaniment to DiFranco’s conversational vocals on the chorus. Hear it below via Consequence of Sound.