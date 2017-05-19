Amber Coffman – “Nobody Knows”

Amber Coffman has released “Nobody Knows,” the third song from her upcoming solo debut album, City of No Reply, which is due in two weeks (June 2 via Columbia Records). The gently clubby track’s musical thrust works against the fairly bleak libretto, complete with its particularly dour opening line “I live in a cave, dark and dripping decay.” The synth and programming on the track comes courtesy (awkwardly enough) of her former Dirty Projectors bandmate Dave Longstreth, who co-produced the album with Coffman in 2015. This year, Coffman has released the album tracks “All to Myself” and “No Coffee.” Listen to “Nobody Knows” below.