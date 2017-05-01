Amber Coffman Details New Album City of No Reply, Releases “No Coffee” Video

Former Dirty Projector Amber Coffman’s upcoming solo album City of No Reply now has a release date—June 2—and it comes with a new video for her sunny heartbreak single “No Coffee.” It’s directed by Zia Anger, who’s also made recent videos for Jenny Hval and Mitski, and it finds Coffman dancing and daydreaming her way around a dingy office in the company of a suited bald eagle.

City of No Reply arrives June 2 from Columbia. Find the “No Coffee” video and the album track list below—earlier single “All to Myself” and “No Coffee” are the opening tracks.