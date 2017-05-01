Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour Dates

The Afghan Whigs have a new album, In Spades, arriving at this Friday (May 5), and they’ve just announced a run of North American tour dates for the fall. They’ll begin in Orlando and run up the East Coast to Canada before hitting the Midwest, West, and West Coast. Har Mar Superstar will open all shows.

Afghan Whigs will spend this spring and summer on tour in Europe; see the band’s newly announced North American tour dates below. [Billboard]

Sept. 6 — Orlando, [email protected] Social

Sept 7 — Atlanta, [email protected] West

Sept. 9 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept. 11 — Richmond, Virginia @ The National

Sept. 12 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Union Transfer

Sept. 14 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise

Sept. 16 — Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel

Sept. 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount

Sept. 19 — Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Sept. 21 — Minneapolis, Minnesota @ First Ave

Sept. 23 — Chicago, Illinois @ Metro

Sept. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Turner Hall

Sept. 26 — Detroit, Michigan @ St Andrews

Sept. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts​

Sept. 29 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Exit IN

Sept. 30 — Birmingham, Alabana @ Saturn

Oct. 12 — San Diego, California @ Belly Up

Oct. 13 — Los Angeles, California @ Fonda Theatre

Oct. 14 — San Francisco, California @ The Fillmore

Oct. 16 — Portland, Oregon @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 17 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Oct. 18 — Seattle, Washington @ Showbox

Oct. 19 — Salt Lake, Utah @ Urban Lounge

Oct. 21 — Denver, Colorado @ Gothic Theatre

Oct. 22 — Kansas City, [email protected] Bar

Oct. 24 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

Oct. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Oct. 26 — Houston, Texas @ Heights Theater