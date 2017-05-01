News \
Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour Dates
The Afghan Whigs have a new album, In Spades, arriving at this Friday (May 5), and they’ve just announced a run of North American tour dates for the fall. They’ll begin in Orlando and run up the East Coast to Canada before hitting the Midwest, West, and West Coast. Har Mar Superstar will open all shows.
Afghan Whigs will spend this spring and summer on tour in Europe; see the band’s newly announced North American tour dates below. [Billboard]
Sept. 6 — Orlando, [email protected] Social
Sept 7 — Atlanta, [email protected] West
Sept. 9 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sept. 11 — Richmond, Virginia @ The National
Sept. 12 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Union Transfer
Sept. 14 — Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise
Sept. 16 — Brooklyn, New York @ Brooklyn Steel
Sept. 18 — Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount
Sept. 19 — Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Sept. 21 — Minneapolis, Minnesota @ First Ave
Sept. 23 — Chicago, Illinois @ Metro
Sept. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Turner Hall
Sept. 26 — Detroit, Michigan @ St Andrews
Sept. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
Sept. 29 — Nashville, Tennessee @ Exit IN
Sept. 30 — Birmingham, Alabana @ Saturn
Oct. 12 — San Diego, California @ Belly Up
Oct. 13 — Los Angeles, California @ Fonda Theatre
Oct. 14 — San Francisco, California @ The Fillmore
Oct. 16 — Portland, Oregon @ Wonder Ballroom
Oct. 17 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Oct. 18 — Seattle, Washington @ Showbox
Oct. 19 — Salt Lake, Utah @ Urban Lounge
Oct. 21 — Denver, Colorado @ Gothic Theatre
Oct. 22 — Kansas City, [email protected] Bar
Oct. 24 — Austin, Texas @ Mohawk
Oct. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Oct. 26 — Houston, Texas @ Heights Theater