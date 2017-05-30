Watch Afghan Whigs Cover “Melissa” in Memory of Gregg Allman

Afghan Whigs played The Academy in Dublin, on Sunday night (May 28), one day after Gregg Allman of the Allman Brothers Band died at age 69. Midway through their set, the Whigs paid tribute to the country-rock legend with a cover of the Allman Brothers’ “Melissa.” Watch a fan-shot clip of their performance below.

Afghan Whigs return to the Western Hemisphere this fall for a North American tour in support of their new album In Spades. Read our interview with frontman Greg Dulli.

[Stereogum]