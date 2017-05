As El-P noted earlier this morning, today marks the ninth anniversary of Camu Tao’s passing following his battle with lung cancer. Fellow former Def Jux signee Aesop Rock also paid his respects with the video for “Get Out of the Car,” which originally appeared on last year’s The Impossible Kid. The two-minute clip, directed by Rob Shaw, starts off with a sketch of the late rapper before editing itself into a black-and-white forest. Watch it below.