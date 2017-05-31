Adult Swim’s Singles program, which has been releasing exclusive, often-collaborative songs by artists from a variety of genres since 2010, will operating year-round on a weekly basis in 2017. The roster of artists who will be releasing exclusive, stream-only material through AS in the next year includes Migos, Run The Jewels, Brian Eno, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Wavves, Shabazz Palaces, Julian Casablancas + The Voidz, Explosions in the Sky, Julia Holter, Knxwledge, DAWN, Dinosaur Jr., DOOM feat. Jay Electronica, Jlin, Zola Jesus, Clams Casino, Zaytoven, Sophie, Venetian Snares, Sad13, Nef the Pharaoh, Sevdaliza, Zeal & Ardorm and many, many more. Jay Electronica fans, start tailgating.

This week, they’ve shared a Zaytoven-produced posse cut “Pose To,” featuring Twista, Yung LA, and the late ATL trap veteran Bankroll Fresh. Earlier this year, Adult Swim also released a “dream pop”-based compilation called LUXE, featuring new material from Neon Indian, Toro Y Moi, The Mountain Goats, and others. Listen to “Pose To” below, and go to Adult Swim’s website for complete information about the 52-part series.