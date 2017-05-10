News \
Stream Adult Swim’s Free Dream-Pop Comp LUXE, Featuring Neon Indian, The Mountain Goats, Toro Y Moi, and More
Last week Adult Swim announced the latest music project, a dream-pop compilation called LUXE. We already heard Tei Shi’s contribution, “One Thing,” and now the rest of the comp is online for consumption. It features new music by artists such as Neon Indian, Toro Y Moi, Wye Oak, the Mountain Goats, Active Child, and Múm. Stream LUXE here.
This article originally appeared in Stereogum.