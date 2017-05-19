A Tribe Called Quest Cancel European Appearance After Q-Tip Injures Shoulder

A Tribe Called Quest are on injured reserve after Q-Tip hurt his shoulder. How he managed to do so hasn’t been publicly revealed, but the injury is bad enough to require surgery. As a result, A Tribe Called Quest have been replaced by Ice Cube for their slot at Denmark’s Roskilde festival. The surgery will also put the rest of the group’s European tour dates in jeopardy, though the Roskilde gig is the only confirmed cancelation so far.

“We had obviously really looked forward to presenting A Tribe Called Quest this summer, but we fully understand the doctor’s strict orders that Q-Tip cannot perform after his surgery,” the festival wrote in a statement.

A Tribe Called Quest have also been scheduled to perform at July’s Pitchfork Music Festival and the Panorama Festival, but there’s no word on if the plans have changed. The group have been prepping to do shows behind their critically beloved comeback album We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.

Update: Q-Tip has confirmed through France’s We Love Green festival press release that A Tribe Called Quest have canceled their European tour dates. They’re still scheduled to play Canada’s Pemberton Music Festival, their first North American festival, this July. Read the full statement below.