A Second Group of Fyre Festival Attendees Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Billy McFarland, Ja Rule

Earlier this week, well-known attorney Mark Geragos filed a $100 million class-action lawsuit against Fyre Festival co-founders Billy McFarland and Ja Rule, alleging that the founders of the ill-fated festival did not warn attendees against coming even though they knew the campgrounds would be uninhabitable. That suit has now been joined by a second, separate lawsuit, filed by personal injury attorney John Girardi, representing three plaintiffs who accuse McFarland and Ja of breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and fraud.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, argues that the Fyre founders “tricked people into attending the event by paying more than 400 social media influencers and celebrities” to promote an idyllic festival that, obviously, did not turn out to exist, and never was going to. Like the Geragos suit, this one cites media reports that McFarland and Ja told influencers, in the weeks prior to the festival, not to travel to the Bahamas because the festival would not be up to par.

The proposed class in this class action lawsuit is broken up into three subgroups, separating those who bought tickets but never tried to attend after reading news stories about festival conditions, those who bought tickets and attempted to attend but had their charter flight to the island of Exuma cancelled, and those who were confined to the island at any point in time. That first group missed out on a improvised rendition of Lord of the Flies, but also maybe now some money, too.