2 Chainz Shares Pretty Girls Love Trap Music Details, Releases “4 AM” ft. Travis Scott

2 Chainz has released full details and a preorder link for his upcoming album Pretty Girls Love Trap Music, which was hinted at by a recent star-studded trailer. He’s also premiered a fourth song the album, the detuned, mid-tempo jam “4 AM” featuring Travis Scott. The album is out on June 16, and other high-profile guest turns include Drake, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell, Gucci Mane, Migos, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. Chainz has previously released “It’s a Vibe (ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhené),” the Gucci Mane collaboration “Good Drank,” and the former mixtape track “Big Amount (ft. Drake).” Listen to “4 AM” and check out Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’s full track list below.

Pretty Girls Love Trap Music:

1. Saturday Night

2. Riverdale Rd

3. Good Drank (ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo)

4. 4 AM (ft. Travis Scott)

5. Door Swangin

6. Realize (ft. Nicki Minaj)

7. Poor Fool (ft. Swae Lee)

8. Big Amount (ft. Drake)

9. It’s a Vibe (ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhené)

10. Rolls Royce Bitch

11. Sleep When U Die

12. Trap Check

13. Blue Cheese (ft. Migos)

14. OG Kush Diet

15. Bailan (ft. Pharrell)

16. Burglar Bars (ft. Monica)