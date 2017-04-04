Young Thug’s 2015 Felony Drug Charges Dismissed by Judge

Felony drug charges stemming from Young Thug’s 2015 arrest have been dropped, TMZ reports. Thug was initially charged with felony cocaine possession, felony marijuana possession, and three counts of felony gun possession after law enforcement agents raided the rapper’s Sandy Spring, Ga. home in response to accusations that he’d threatened a mall security guard. The cocaine and weapons charges were later dropped, and on Monday a judge reportedly dismissed the remaining marijuana charge after Thug’s lawyer argued that the search had been conducted without a proper warrant.