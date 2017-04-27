Culture \

Young Thug Says His New Album, Executive Produced by Drake, Will Be Out This Week

CREDIT: Young Thug photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Drake photo by Christopher Polk/Getty

Young Thug’s last album was 2016’s Jeffery. After teasing new music over the last week, last night Thug said his new album—a singing album!—will be out “this week.” He also said it’s executive produced by Drake, and alluded to its title: Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls.

Listen to Drake and Thug’s “Sacrifices,” from More Life:

Jeremy Gordon
