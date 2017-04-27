Young Thug Says His New Album, Executive Produced by Drake, Will Be Out This Week

Young Thug’s last album was 2016’s Jeffery. After teasing new music over the last week, last night Thug said his new album—a singing album!—will be out “this week.” He also said it’s executive produced by Drake, and alluded to its title: Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls.

Singing album this week… — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

E.B.B.T.G — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

EASY

BREEZY

BEAUTIFUL

THUGGER

GIRLS…. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

@Drake will be EP’n my singing album. — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

Singing to only my type on this project… “rika” — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) April 27, 2017

