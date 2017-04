Young M.A has dropped a new EP. Titled Herstory, the five-track collection includes the single “Hot Sauce,” which was released last month, as well as “OOOUUU” from last year. According to a quote shared with the Fader, the EP is part of the build-up to her debut album, Herstory in the Making, which has yet to see a release date. For now, check out the EP below.