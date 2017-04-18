Waxahatchee – “Silver”

Waxahatchee’s new song “Silver” first popped up on Spotify yesterday morning, but today it’s here for real. The loose, romantic rocker serves to introduce Katie Crutchfield’s upcoming fourth album Out in the Storm, and the DIY-style video features Waxahatchee playing on a tinsel-covered stage with her sister and solo artist Allison Crutchfield on guitar.

Out in the Storm arrives July 14 from Merge. Waxahatchee’s most recent album was 2015’s Ivy Tripp. See the cover art and track list for the new record below.

Waxahatchee, Out in the Storm

1. “Never Been Wrong”

2. “8 Ball”

3. “Silver”

4. “Recite Remorse”

5. “Sparks Fly”

6. “Brass Beam”

7. “Hear You”

8. “A Little More”

9. “No Question”

10. “Fade”