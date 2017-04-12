Wavves – “Million Enemies”

Wavves have released a new video for the fourth single from their upcoming album, You’re Welcome, out in May. The video was inspired by 1970s UK Glam rock shows like Top of the Pops, which included performances by David Bowie and many others over its 40-year-run. In “Million Enemies,” a recurring clip features Wavves performing on a sparkly, shiny stage, clearly honing in on the grunge glam aesthetic. They are joined later by a fangirl, clad in pink flared pants, dancing on the stage and watched in horror by her mother on an old television.

Wavves will be touring North America this summer from April through June, joined by Blink-182 for the first half of the tour, then Post Animal and Kino Kimino. Check out the video and tour dates below. You’re Welcome is out May 19.

Wavves:

4/21 – Amarillo, TX – Aztec Music Hall*

4/22 – Rogers, AR – Wal-Mart Amphitheater*

4/23 – Springfield, MO – Shrine Mosque*

4/25 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheater*

4/26 – Charleston, SC – N. Charleston Coliseum*

4/27 – Knoxville, TN – Civic Coliseum*

4/29 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

4/30 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle Music Hall

5/01 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

5/02 – Pensacola, FL – Pensacola Bay Center*

5/03 – Tallahassee, FL – The Pavilion*

5/04 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Fairgrounds*

5/05 – Saint Petersburg, FL – State Theater

5/07 – West Palm Beach, FL – Sunfest*

5/09 – New Orleans, LA – Uno Lakefront Arena*

5/10 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

5/12 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $

5/13 – Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

5/14 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg $

5/16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry $

5/17 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall $

5/18 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace $

5/20 – Columbus, OH – The A&R Music Bar $

5/22 – Indianapolis, IN – The Hi Fi $

5/23 – Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge $

5/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Triple Rock #

5/25 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar #

5/27 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey #

5/28 – Austin, TX – Mohawk #

5/30 – Santa Fe, CA – Skylight #

5/31 – Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom #

6/01 – San Diego, CA – Irenic #

6/02 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram #

6/03 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent #

6/05 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile #

6/06 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre #

* W/ Blink 182

$ W/ Post Animal

# W/ Kino Kimino