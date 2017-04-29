Watch Sufjan Stevens’ Carrie & Lowell Live Concert Film

Yesterday, Sufjan Stevens released Carrie & Lowell Live, a recording of his November 2015 show at South Carolina’s North Charleston Performing Arts Center. The concert included highlights from Stevens’ excellent 2015 release Carrie & Lowell, as well as a cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” with Gallant. Now, a concert film of the full performance is available online. Watch it below.

In other recent Stevens’ news, the singer-songwriter announced yesterday that on October 20 he’ll release a Carrie & Lowell compilation of remixes, outtakes, and demos appropriately called The Greatest Gift Mixtape—Outtakes, Remixes, & Demos From Carrie & Lowell. The New York City Ballet also released a teaser clip on Friday for an upcoming collaboration between Stevens and choreographer Justin Peck.