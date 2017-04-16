Watch Melissa McCarthy Return to SNL as Sean Spicer

Last week, White House Press Secretary–and occasional Easter Bunny–Sean Spicer made what may have been his worst gaffe yet, saying that not even Hitler used chemical weapons on his own people. He was trying to defend Trump’s choice to bomb Syria, and ended up sounding like a holocaust apologist. It’s only expected that he’d be lambasted in late night media, and who better to do so than Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy appeared on Saturday Night Live last night, to reprise her role as Spicer, one for which she is quite infamous within the White House. Her Easter-themed sketch was a train wreck of an apology tour. Watch the clip below.

And for good measure, here’s a photo of Spicer as the official White House Easter bunny, back in 2008.